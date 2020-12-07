Belgium’s BARK Release “Mass Lobotomy” Video

Bark, the metal group from Antwerp, Belgium, presents "Mass Lobotomy", their new official music video. It follows from what will be the band's third studio album, Written In Stone, a work that will be released on December 10.

With this audiovisual material, the band intends to show how easy it is to build a parallel reality with the tools that are, today, available to anyone. "Fake news is something that abounds today, but the worst thing is that we feed on them constantly," says Bark. "This occurs through mobile applications, television channels, newspapers, social networks, and more channels of communication that function as channels of disinformation."

Bark invites us to immerse ourselves in this world, to experience what really happens behind all this parallel reality.

Martín Furia, guitarist and producer of the album, said the following in relation to the launch of the video clip: "We wanted to keep the video as simple as possible, but with a lot of editing work to show that, through the means we all have at our disposal, we become victims of this mass lobotomy."

"Traditional media and social networks are capable of building, through the use of simple and accessible tools, this aforementioned parallel reality in order to generate antagonisms, rivalries and misinform according to their interests."

"Mass Lobotomy" was directed by filmmaker Jeroen de Vriese. The cover of the single was designed by Brazilian artist Alcides Burn, who has worked with such artists as Krisiun, Obituary, Lockup, among others.

The band has recorded their new LP where the limits have been pushed even further, turning it into an album of extremes, in which brutality meets melody in a more than wild way. Produced, mixed and mastered by Martín Furia (Nervosa, Evil Invaders, Destruction, Flotsam And Jetsam) at Trix in Ambers, this LP will set the bar high for the whole.

Written In Stone will be Bark's third studio album and will be available on December 10 on all digital platforms. It will be released in Latin America by the Your Poison Records label. The album cover was also designed by Alcides Burn.

Tracklisting:

"I'm A Wreck"

"Hitman"

"They Are All Dead"

"Mass Lobotomy"

"Devil Inside"

"Written In Stone"

"The Count Of Monte Fisto"

"Fistful Of Diamonds"

"The Spirit Of The Streets"

"Chain Reaction"

"It Won't Last Forever"

"Last Breath"

"To The Grave"

"I'm A Wreck":

(Photo by: Christophe Brysse)