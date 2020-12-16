BravePicks 2020 - BENEDICTION's Scriptures #16
December 16, 2020, 23 minutes ago
If there was any year that music was a true saviour, it was 2020. We will keep it brief here with the COVID commentary. Let's let the music speak for itself. It is time to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You'll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2020 each day in December!
Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2021? and Metal Predictions For 2021. Sadly no concerts. But all will be showcased come the New Year!
This virus can go to hell! Let’s let the Top 30 releases of 2020 rock your world!
BravePicks 2020
16) BENEDICTION - Scriptures (Nuclear Blast)
Another return from a long slumber, UK giants Benediction savagely struck an immaculate blow with Scriptures. The death metal veterans hadn’t released new material since 2008, but Scriptures proved to be worth the wait as a serious return to form with bludgeoning tempos and primal riffing nearing in the thrash territory.
Scriptures (produced by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studio in England), sounds 100% like Benediction: they blend death metal with a "fuck-off punk rock attitude", heavy metal riffing and a groove that hardly any other band can perform like this. Dave Ingram's "signature-growls" and powerful lyrics enhance the tonal framework so that you can hear after a few notes that you are listening to Benediction. As usual the tracks vary from slow and heavy to fast and intense, from shorter "in your face" numbers to epic masterpieces.
The artwork fits perfectly to Benediction and awakens an immediate desire in the devoted old school death metal fan to enjoy the new album. It was created by Birmingham artist Simon Harris and is reminiscent of the iconic artwork of the first albums. Without a doubt it will fit very well in every vinyl collection next to Subconscious Terror, The Grand Leveler or Transcend The Rubicon, and will be appearing on shirts and posters in the future.
17) KATAKLYSM - Unconquered (Nuclear Blast)
18) BLACKGUARD - Storm (Independent)
19) MEXICAN APE-LORD - Survival Cannibalism (Unable)
20) THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER - Verminous (Metal Blade)
21) ENSIFERUM - Thalassic (Metal Blade)
22) PROTEST THE HERO - Palimpsest (Spinefarm)
23) SODOM - Genesis XIX (Steamhammer)
24) INCANTATION - Sect Of Vile Divinities (Relapse)
25) MIDNIGHT - Rebirth By Blasphemy (Metal Blade)
26) NAGLFAR - Cerecloth (Century Media)
27) RAVEN - Metal City (SPV/Steamhammer)
28) KIRK WINDSTEIN - Dream In Motion (Entertainment One)
29) VANDEN PLAS - The Ghost Xperiment: Illumination (Frontiers)
30) GREEN CARNATION - Leaves of Yesteryear (Season of Mist)