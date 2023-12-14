BravePicks 2023 - ANTHEM's Crimson & Jet Black #18

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day, with countless memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

18) ANTHEM - Crimson & Jet Black (Reaper Entertainment / Ward)

Firing up the sounds of metal from the East since 1981; Japan’s Anthem is back for more on the no-frills Crimson & Jet Black. The energy is palpable on this 11 song effort that does not give an inch or any rest for the weary. This is top-notch, high energy melodic heavy/power metal with showy guitars from Akio Shimizu and steely strong vocals from Yukio Morikawa.

These guys have not rested on their laurels and continue to impress over 40 years into their career. Crimson & Jet Black flies to #18!

Crimson & Jet Black features eleven tracks, once again performed in English.

Bassist / founder Naoto Shibata comments: "This is clearly the strongest heavy metal album I've ever made. Experience the monstrous groove that the band creates. You'll witness Anthem's best album. I promise that Anthem will come to your cities and play. Until then, listen to this incredible album and let yourself be blown away."

After Anthem completed not one, but two anniversary tours in 2021, Anthem embarked on this new album to begin their next chapter. Originally, the completion was planned for spring 2022, but band leader Naoto Shibata, a perfectionist, decided to increase the quality of the songs even further and postponed the recordings to the summer / autumn so that the pure brilliance could unfold. As with previous albums, Naoto is the main producer of the album, but this time the renowned Swedish producer Jens Bogren (known for his work with bands such as Arch Enemy, Amon Amarth, Dimmu Borgir and Opeth, to name a few), who had already mixed and mastered Nucleus, is co-producer.