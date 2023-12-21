BravePicks 2023 - HAUNT's Golden Arm #11

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day, with countless memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

11) HAUNT - Golden Arm (Iron Grip)

Haunt has enjoyed residency on our BravePicks the last few years. Most of that due to the insane work rate of the Fresno act led by Trevor Church. Haunt have already issued nine full-length albums since their formation in 2017 and 2023’s Golden Arm packs a powerful punch. They go for the quick knockout with eight tracks and a 27 minute runtime. Golden Arm tight songs run a gauntlet of anthemic, aggressive, melodic heavy metal that plays to their strengths and offers a memorable bout.

Golden Arm scores a knockout at #11. Oh, and their next album is ready for release – Dreamers is scheduled for March 2024.

Scribe Nick Balazs scored Golden Arm an 8.0 – an excerpt below:

With the most recent albums nearing 40 minute lengths – Golden Arm is 8 songs totaling 27 minutes and the immediate, desperate nature works in the band’s favor – just hit em’ in the face and go for the knockout. Church and co. make use of every hard-hitting riff and solo with up-tempo, speeding rhythms without sacrificing the use of hooks and strong chorus work. Church’s vocals are energetic and show serious grit like a boxer in the pit. The only laid-back track is first single “Fight The Good Fight” which isn’t emblematic of Golden Arm, but serves as a fist-thruster and call to triumph over one’s obstacles.