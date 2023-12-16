BravePicks 2023 - MUTOID MAN's Mutants #16

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day, with countless memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

16) MUTOID MAN - Mutants (Sargent House)

The Mutants have arrived! Mutoid Man has hit their stride on their fourth full-length. The Brooklyn sludge factory made a savvy move by enlisting High On Fire’s Jeff Matz as their new bassist in 2021 and the trio delivers an energetic, fun, and also their heaviest album to date on Mutants.

Mutoid Man shall no longer be running under the radar as this will assuredly put them on the map since debuting in 2012. Mutants invades at #16.

Mutants was produced, recorded, and mixed by Kurt Ballou at God City in Salem MA, January-February 2022. Assisted by Zach Wells. Mastered by Alan Douches at West West Side Music.