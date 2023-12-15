BravePicks 2023 - SOCIAL DECLINE's Beyond The Gates #17

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day, with countless memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

17) SOCIAL DECLINE - Beyond The Gates (Autotunes)

From Copenhagen comes a rough and group thrash metal/hardcore act Social Decline and second full-length Beyond The Gates is a dose of mean metal with crushing tempos and vocals. The band keeps the punching, bruised spirit alive and shows the genre is still viable and fresh after all these years.

While not a known name, they should be soon. Beyond The Gates enters at #17.

Beyond The Gates was recorded in Copenhagen, Provo Lyd Studio, in the fall of 2021 and spring 2022.