BraveWords’ Top 66 Stories Of 2022 - #56-47

Another year of headbanging is in the books and while some artists let the music do the talking, others have a lot to say with their mouth too. Much caught the eyes of our readers in 2022 from exciting album announcements, single releases, and tours to quotes of entertainment and the unfortunate spotlighting petty squabbles between bands/members that we all love.

Here are the top viewed stories of 2022 - #56-47.

56) TIM “RIPPER” OWENS On JUDAS PRIEST - “It Is Shocking Though That They’ve Kind Of Erased My Time; At Least MAIDEN Plays Blaze Bayley Stuff”

In Rolling Stone’s King For A Day series, former Judas Priest singer Tim “Ripper” Owens was asked why his first record with the band, 1997’s Jugulator, isn’t on Spotify.

Owens responded, "I don’t know. It’s funny. I won’t make any money from it if they’re being sold on Amazon and Spotify. I wouldn’t make any money from sales. But the guys in the band would. I’m dumbfounded. They would sell. I don’t know if they realize that. They must not need any more money. It’s easier to find Demolition, but that was recorded on Atlantic in America and SPV in Europe. Jugulator was on CMC International. That was a new label that went under. But it’s strange to me. I know I’ve talked in the past about re-recording them, but I’m just so busy now. It’s the last thing I want to do. It is shocking though that they’ve kind of erased my time. At least Maiden plays Blaze Bayley stuff live."

See more here.

55) FOREIGNER Announce "The Historic Farewell Tour" With Special Guests LOVERBOY

Classic rockers Foreigner announced “The Historic Farewell Tour” in November with Loverboy on as special guests. The 2023 summer tour will be the last for Foreigner, responsible for timeless hits like “Cold As Ice”, “Hot Blooded”, and “Juke Box Hero”.

Leader and founder of Foreigner, Mick Jones said, “Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”

Check out more here.

54) Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer STEVEN ADLER Makes An East Coast Invasion

Steve Adler keeps drumming on as a solo artist playing shows throughout the U.S. A founding member of Guns N’ Roses, an announcement of a couple U.S. east coast dates in the summer caught much attention.

“I’m playing the drums every day. It’s incredible. I’m in love with music,” says Adler. “We are giving fans an experience like they haven’t seen since Guns N’ Roses played the Sunset Strip.”

Find more here.

53) QUIET RIOT’s First Two Albums To Be Reissued On Vinyl, And For The First Time Officially On CD And Box Set

In the world of reissues, No Remorse Records announced they would be reissuing the first two Quiet Riot albums on CD and vinyl. The albums were originally released only in Japan and feature legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads.

There will be a new audio mastering by Patrick W. Engel at Temple of Disharmony, with bonus tracks, and expanded booklets with new liner notes, plus photos by Ron Sobol, photographer of the early years of Quiet Riot.

Read more here.

52) The Only Time This EAGLES Icon Ever Got Drunk, He Wrote A '70s Classic In Just Minutes; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

The Professor Of Rock uploaded another entertaining and informative video about the songwriting process for Eagles hit “Already Gone”. The song was written minutes thanks to a “strange liquid” Hall Of Fame songwriter Jack Tempchin guzzled down.

Check it out here.

51) RUSH's ALEX LIFESON On Auctioning Off His Guitars - "It Was Probably One Of The Most Difficult Things I’ve Ever Done In My Life"

Rush axman Alex Lifeson unloaded over 60 of his guitars for Julien’s Auctions’ “Music Icons” auction in May. Lifeson told Guitar.com that it was painful to part with the instruments.

He said, “It was probably one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done in my life; it was so emotionally difficult packing those guitars up. I cleaned them, polished them, did string changes. I made sure every single one was in tune when it went back in the case, and then I kissed it goodbye."

See the rest here.

50) JUDAS PRIEST Manager Says K.K. DOWNING Seemed “Out Of His Depth” At Rock Hall Performance

Some unkind words from Judas Priest manager Jayne Andrews. Andrews was a guest on Gloria Butler’s new podcast Gabbing With Girlfriends.

Andrews spoke about the experience of Priest’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction on November 5 and dealing with former guitarist K.K. Downing saying, "To be honest, and I probably shouldn't really say this, [K.K.] seemed a little bit nervous and almost out of his depth. And when we talked about it afterwards, we thought, well, Priest have carried on touring all these years; he hasn't. So he's probably lost a bit of confidence, coming to a big event like that, obviously, having to confront all of us. He didn't know how we would be… I said we've got to see one person. He's got to see six people, really, five [without] me… But it's just a shame that once he realized that there was no animosity from our side that he didn't just stick his head around the door and say 'thank you.' But there we go. He didn't, so never mind."

Read more here.

49) DEF LEPPARD’s Joe Elliott - QUEEN’s Brian May And GHOST’s Tobias Forge "Are The Only Musicians On The Planet Who Admit To Liking Us These Days!"

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott commented on how so few musicians espouse their love for the band in an interview with Hotpress.

“I love Ghost,” he grins. “Phil (Collen) introduced me to them about eight years ago and he was like, ‘It’s really weird, they look like Swedish death metal but sound really melodic.’ The new album Impera, oh my God, it’s just brilliant. I play them a lot on my radio show on Planet Rock. I hear some Leppard influence on some of their song structures. Fair play to Tobias. There aren’t that many musicians on the planet who admit to liking us these days (laughs). Him and Brian May is about it.”

See more here.

48) SAMMY HAGAR And MICHAEL ANTHONY Hit Up The Whisky A Go Go, Jam With MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE; Video

Sammy Hagar uploaded a throwback clip from AXS TV program Rock & Roll Road Trip. The clip shows Hagar and Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony exploring the hallowed music venue Whisky A Go Go and then jam with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee – a cool moment to see the three playing together.

Check it out here.

47) How .38 SPECIAL Turned An Old Fashioned Saying Into A #1 Classic Rock Masterpiece; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

The Professor Of Rock once again dived deep with an informative video of how classic rockers .38 Special came up with their ‘80s hit “Hold On Loosely” – which was spurred from a line that singer Don Barnes had heard on an old time talk show.

See it here.

More top stories:

#66-57