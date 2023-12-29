BraveWords Top Stories Of 2023 - #79-#60 Feat. KISS, VAN HALEN, DOLLY PARTON

As 2023 draws to a close, we are looking back at our top 100 most viewed stories of the year. The list features a diverse range of topics and acts from spicy quotes by outspoken musicians, album / tour announcements, concert setlists / videos, and unfortunate deaths.

Below are stories #79-#60 that holds the likes of Van Halen, KISS, Quiet Riot, Tesla, Ozzy Osbourne, and more.

79) TESLA Bassist BRIAN WHEAT - "Today I'm In The T-Shirt And Ticket Business"

78) MÖTLEY CRÜE - NIKKI SIXX Confirms "VINCE NEIL Is Cutting Lead Vocals This Week On The New Songs"

77) CARRIE UNDERWOOD Covers "Mama, I'm Coming Home" By OZZY OSBOURNE On The HOWARD STERN Show; Video

76) First KISS Avatar Show Announced For 2027; Video

KISS Avatars – the future of KISS was revealed when the curtain dropped on the legendary band’s final show December 2 at NYC’s Madison Square Garden.

KISS revealed the future would be digital and they would be taking the form of avatars and a week ago a video dropped announcing a premiere date of 2027 for the “new” KISS.

75) OZZY OSBOURNE Approached MICK MARS After MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Dirt" Film Came Out - "Mick! Mick! Did I Really Snort Ants?"

74) Video Vixen BOBBIE BROWN Explains How She Ended Up Living In "Basically A Trap House" - "I Turned Into A Southern Cranky Grandma, Crackin' Whips"; Video

73) KISS' GENE SIMMONS Reveals The 10 Albums That Changed His Life - "Yes, We Like Death Metal..."

72) BRIAN JOHNSON And His AC/DC Bandmates Are Feeling An "Eagerness" To Launch Power Up Tour - "The Juices Are Running Again!"

71) SAMMY HAGAR Explains How He Nearly Got Into A Fistfight With LL COOL J - "It Was At The MTV Music Awards..."; Video

70) STEVE VAI Recorded A "Whole Album" With OZZY OSBOURNE

69) Why Haven't AC/DC Performed Their Highest Charting Song Ever Live In 32 Years?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates

68) ACE FREHLEY Claims KISS' PAUL STANLEY Called Him To Say "F You"

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley claimed in an interview with Eddie Trunk that his former bandmate Paul Stanley called him to say “F you.”

This was during a second interview with Frehley when he took exception to Stanley’s comment that KISS would sound like PISS if they reunited with Frehley and original drummer Peter Criss.

When Trunk asked if Paul contacted him, Frehley answered, "Yes he did. Not long after the show was over. I was blindsided by the phone calls. Because I saw his name come up on my cell phone. And I spoke to him a hundred different times on that number. And that can be verified by Verizon, who is my cell phone carrier. So I figured he was calling me, maybe to apologize or at least explain why he said that. Maybe he meant it really more towards Peter than me. Whatever the case may be. But instead of an apology, I got a five second phone call which said, 'F you Ace, I'm not going to apologize.’ And hung up. He said ‘Fuck you Ace, I'm not going to apologize.’ And hung up. He wasn't even man enough to let me give a rebuttal and explain why I am so upset."

67) EDDIE MONEY Couldn't Afford To Take His Girlfriend On Vacation, So He Wrote Her A Song That Became A 70s Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Shares Rare Video Interview

66) TESLA Announces First Batch Of 2024 Tour Dates

65) DAVID LEE ROTH Has "Friends In Low Places"; Video

64) JOHNNY DEPP Celebrates "Intimate" 60th Birthday With HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Bandmates In Istanbul

63) DOLLY PARTON Was Allowed To Use LYNYRD SKYNYRD Legend Ronnie Van Zant's Vocals On "Free Bird" Cover - "I Was So Happy We Got To Use His Real Voice"

In the lead up to Dolly Parton’s Rockstar album, the music legend revealed she was allowed to use Lynyrd Skynyrd legend Ronnie Van Zant’s vocals on her “Free Bird” cover.

Parton was asked by Hits Daily Double about covering two classic songs in Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven” and “Free Bird”. Her response, “Those are the two classic songs of rock ’n’ roll. Most everybody said, ‘Don’t touch them.’

“I’d done a country/bluegrass ‘Stairway To Heaven’ years ago, but I wanted to do it again, sing it the real way, true to the way it was done. Then ‘Free Bird,’ Kent actually produced that for Lynyrd Skynyrd; they’re coming out with a Lynyrd Skynyrd album, and he’d worked with the guys and [drummer] Artemis [Pyle]... That song really has a history to it. We lost a couple of the guys right after I recorded it.

“Then Ronnie Van Zant's widow allowed us to use his voice on our record. That’s not going to be on the Lynyrd Skynyrd record, only the version we did. She allowed that, and I was so happy we got to use his real voice. They just dropped it in the way they manipulate those things now. It made it so special. I get chills every time I hear it. I’d already sung my version, and I didn’t know his voice enough, but then our phrasing turned out to be almost just exact when we were singing on the song!”

62) Why VAN HALEN Lent This Game-Changing Song To The Worst Soft Drink Ever; SAMMY HAGAR Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Real Story; Video

61) QUIET RIOT Announce Summer / Fall "40 Years Of Metal Health" Tour Dates

60) ACE FREHLEY Wants Apology From PAUL STANLEY, Threatens To "Tell Some Dirt"

