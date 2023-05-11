California-Based Music Experts LABEL LOGIC Take Over North American Representation Duties For FRONTIERS MUSIC SRL

Independent rock label, Frontiers Music Srl, is pleased to announce the addition of California-based music experts, Label Logic, to take over the label’s representation duties for the North American market, with specific emphasis on the marketing and product management.

With years of music industry experience under their belts, the fine folks at Label Logic - Jay Gilbert, Jeff Moskow and Emily Cagan - are an experienced and capable team of music professionals and the company is a fantastic fit for the Frontiers roster.

Super creative, Jay Gilbert, co-founder of Label Logic, specializes in digital strategy and analytics. Co-host of multiple podcasts including the popular, Your Morning Coffee, Jay has been on the cutting edge of digital sales and marketing for multiple major labels and legendary artists. He launched the first digital-only record label, received a NARM Award for online marketing and has done a plethora of guest speaking events for universities, colleges and music business associations. Jay is also a voting member of the Recording Academy and a mentor with GrammyU.

Jeff Moskow, Label Logic’s other co-founder, heads up marketing and project management and has as deep of a career in music as his partner does. Having started in retail and one stop sales, he went on to head up marketing departments at Universal, as well as performing A&R functions where he not only spearheaded UMG’s PURE compilation series, but, since 1999, has been the Head of A&R for the NOW! That’s What I Call Music brand, the most successful compilation series in music history. His marketing teams won a record number of industry awards for creative marketing, making Jeff a true leader in the business today. He is also a voting member of the Recording Academy and served as an adjunct professor of music marketing at Temple University.

Marketing expert, Emily Cagan, finishes out the Label Logic team and is a natural fit for the company. Having been born into the music business, Emily continued the family tradition and has become a marketing force of her own. With history at the legendary Rhino Records in sales, catalog work, product management and production, Emily eventually moved on and landed at the UMe Marketing Department. There she found herself working not only famed catalog acts, but plenty of brand-new artist projects as well. Anchoring in at Label Logic has allowed Emily to continue her product management pursuits by providing experienced care, organization, and passion to their independent music clientele.

Label Logic are excited to be taking on the North American marketing and product management for Frontiers Music Srl, with the plan to implement a real label’s day to day office in North America and make the label even bigger and better than ever!

On the new partnership, Jeff Moskow comments, "I have admired Frontiers both from afar, and during our interaction on certain projects. Label Logic exists to add professional services to existing label infrastructure. As such, we couldn't be more thrilled to be associated with such a dynamic label, to help expand their footprint in North America."

Jay Gilbert adds, “I have most of the Frontiers catalog in my own personal collection! I’ve also had the pleasure of working with many of these amazing artists and managers over the years. It feels like a homecoming for me.”

Synonymous with quality music from across a broad spectrum of rock genres, Frontiers Music Srl has worked with multiple genre heavyweights and fan favorites and aside from providing a home for classic artists from the '70s and '80s, the label is also home to a wealth of young, up and coming talent. With a savvy and forward thinking A&R and marketing approach, these new artists will be developed into the future of rock and metal.

Commenting on the addition of Label Logic, Serafino Perugino, Frontiers Music Srl President & Head of A&R: “I welcome Jay, Jeff and Emily into the extended Frontiers family with much enthusiasm! While our paths have crossed some times during the years, I have always admired their dedication to hard work and relational abilities. I am confident this new collaboration will help establish the Frontiers brand in North America further and marks a very important step in the organic growth and expansion of the label.”