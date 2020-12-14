NEW MESSIAH Release Artigas Album; Lyric Video Streaming For First Original Track "Disclosure" Feat. EXODUS Guitarist GARY HOLT

New Messiah - featuring C. Will Harden on guitars, Craig Cefola (Dukes, Wheelhouse Junction) on drums, and Deibys Artigas (Lepster) on vocals - have released their upcoming new album, Artigas. A lyric video for the track "Disclosure", featuring guitarist Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), can be found below.

Drummer/producer Craig Cefola has worked with Gary and Exodus in the past, including directing the Exodus documentary Assorted Atrocities, and the live concert Live At Wacken.

Artigas is the follow-up to New Messiah's 's 2019 debut album, Voice Of Choice, which included 20 cover songs. Get the new album digitally here. A limited quantity of CDs will be available via the band's Facebook page upon request.

Artigas tracklisting:

"Disclosure" (feat. Gary Holt)

"Message Of Love"

"The Evil That Men Do"

"Piano Man"

"Whadda You Want From Me"

"Dream On"

"Turbo Lover"

"Crazy"

"I Was Made For Lovin’ You"

"America"

"Simple Man"

"Disclosure" (feat. Gary Holt) lyric video:

"Dream On" lyric video: