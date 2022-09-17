Today In Metal History 🤘 September 17th, 2022🤘 OZZY OSBOURNE, VENOM, SCORPIONS, JUDAS PRIEST, GUNS N' ROSES, STEVE VAI

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 62nd

Anthony "Abaddon" Bray (VENOM) - September 17th, 1960





Happy 69th

BUDGIE's Steve Williams - September 17th, 1953

Happy 61st

Ty Tabor (KING'S X) - September 17th, 1961





Happy 54th

Ahrue Luster (ILL NIÑO, MACHINE HEAD) - September 17th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th

SCORPIONS' In Trance - September 17th, 1975



Happy 43rd

JUDAS PRIEST's Unleashed In The East - September 17th, 1979





JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford on Unleashed In The East: "I tend to believe that great things in music generally end towards the beginning of every decade, and that was certainly the case of Unleashed In The East. Thinking back, in 1980 things exploded - the whole global reach of metal took off in a massive way from 1980 onwards. So, maybe that live recording from Priest from Japan was like a catalyst or a touchstone for many people. It's one thing to hear a band come out from a studio recording, but the essence of the bulk of the material on Unleashed In The East is genuinely live. Just to clarify that whole Unleashed In The Studio, because it's important to me. The fact was, that while we were in Japan recording the album, we were kind of caught off guard by the label who approached saying they were going to record the show, so we weren't really prepared. The second issue was that I was having a fucking horrific time with jet lag, and I was trying to stay awake all day to perform that night. Because of this, my voice got really, really shot. So, fast-forwarding to Ringo's (Starr's) house, and I said to Tom Allom (producer) that I was going to sing the entire show, without taking any breaks. I just wanted to sing the entire performance live. So, I just wanted to clarify that my vocal performance is as live as it could be - in the respect that there were absolutely no double-takes, and there was no going over and fixing things. That was a genuine front-to-end live performance. It was just a different country (laughs). The band was in Japan while I was in the UK. Now that I've got that off my chest, I feel better (laughs). Unleashed was a very powerful, important moment for Priest and for metal... there is no doubt about that.”

Happy 40th

PHILIP LYNOTT’S The Philip Lynott Album - September 17th, 1982

Happy 31st

GUNS N' ROSES' Use Your Illusion I and II - September 17th, 1991



Happy 31st

OZZY OSBOURNE's No More Tears - September 17th, 1991



Happy 26th

STEVE VAI's Fire Garden - September 17th, 1996



ZZ TOP’s Rhythmeen - September 17th, 1996



Happy 24th

JUDAS PRIEST’s Meltdown - September 17th, 1998

Happy 20th

SHADOWS FALL's The Art Of Balance - September 17th, 2002

ISIS' Oceanic - September 17th, 2002

Happy 12th

ELVENKING's Red Silent Tides - September 17th, 2010

SECRET SPHERE's Archetype - September 17th, 2010

THERION's Sitra Ahra - September 17th, 2010





Happy 9th

TYR’s Valkyrja – September 17th, 2013

GWAR’s Battle Maximus - September 17th, 2013

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s 8:18 - September 17th, 2013

EYES SET TO KILL’s Masks - September 17th, 2013

ULCERATE’s Vermis - September 17th, 2013