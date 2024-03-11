VEXED Launch Official Video For "It's Not The End"

Following the release of their most brutal, vicious album, 2023’s Negative Energy, UK alt-metal force, Vexed, returns with an official video for its most poignant offering, “It's Not The End”. This title is a tribute to a deceased loved one, acknowledging struggles in the grieving process.

Megan Targett on “It's Not The End”: "How do you carry on living when someone you love dies? The grieving process knows no concept of time, and death becomes the sole point of reference to navigate life. 'It's Not The End' pays tribute to those we have deeply loved and lost, while also acknowledging the pain and loneliness that accompany those beautiful memories."

Negative Energy achieves pinnacle musicianship and gripping, profound and brave lyricism. Instead of opting for forced positivity like many of their contemporaries, the Hertfordshire three-piece channel every ounce of their Negative Energy into these 13 tracks - recharging themselves for an uphill battle. Negative Energy proves itself as a stunning, devastating musical conduit - ventilating the band’s pain-stricken burdens and breathing life into their fresh approach, delivered with a vengeance.

Negative Energy tracklisting:

"PTSD"

"Anti-Fetish"

"We Don't Talk About It"

"X My <3 (Hope To Die)"

"Panic Attack"

"Lay Down Your Flowers"

"There's No Place Like Home"

"Extremist"

"Default"

"Trauma Euphoria"

"It's Not The End"

"DMT"

"Nepotism"

"Lay Down Your Flowers" visualizer:

“Trauma Euphoria” video:

"Anti-Fetish" video:

"X My <3 (Hope To Die)" video:

Vexed is:

Megan Targett - Vocals

Jay Bacon - Guitar

Willem Mason-Geraghty - Drums

(Photo - Andy Ford)