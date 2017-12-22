BravePicks 2017 - EUROPE's Walk The Earth #10
December 22, 2017, 20 hours ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
10) EUROPE – Walk The Earth (Hell & Back)
Like a fine wine, ‘80s rockers Europe have developed their sound since the dawn of the new millennium into a more ‘70s hard rock, blues style echoing Deep Purple/Rainbow. Walk The Earth’s The artwork echoes an album from ‘70s import and the music inside is so fluid with strong anthems meeting Joey Tempesta’s (still) phenomenal voice and John Norum’s expert guitar playing. Walk The Earth is an easy choice to start the top 10 of BravePicks 2017.
BW’s Rich Catino wrote in his review, “But now, Europe sound like Deep Purple/Rainbow meets, at times, Nightwish (see ‘Last Look At Eden’) on recent albums Start From The Dark, Secret Society, Last Look At Eden, Bag Of Bones, War Of Kings. Even album artwork is ‘70s retro and progressive rock in its style, very influenced by UFO and Blue Oyster Cult. These influences are enjoyable.”
BravePicks 2017 Top 30
10) EUROPE - Walk The Earth (Hell & Back)
11) ARCH ENEMY – Will To Power (Century Media)
12) IMMOLATION - Atonement (Nuclear Blast)
13) ACCEPT - The Rise Of Chaos (Nuclear Blast)
14) PRONG - Zero Days (Steamhammer / SPV)
15) AYREON – The Source (InsideOut)
16) CANNIBAL CORPSE - Red Before Black (Metal Blade)
17) ANNIHILATOR - For The Demented (Silver Lining)
18) DECAPITATED - Anticult (Nuclear Blast)
19) GRAVE DIGGER - Healed By Metal (Napalm)
20) WITCHERY - I Am Legion (Century Media)
21) CAVALERA CONSPIRACY - Psychosis (Napalm)
22) MOONSPELL - 1755 (Napalm)
23) L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace (Frontiers)
24) SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah (Nuclear Blast)
25) JAG PANZER - The Deviant Chord (SPV)
26) GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
27) FIRESPAWN - The Reprobate (Century Media)
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)