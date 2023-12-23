BravePicks 2023 - CANNIBAL CORPSE's Chaos Horrific #9

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day, with countless memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

9) CANNIBAL CORPSE - Chaos Horrific (Metal Blade)

No matter how much they age, Cannibal Corpse has kept their hand on the axe with bloody, brutal, death metal and after 2021’s Violence Unimagined impressed, 2023 saw the continuation of the murderous mayhem with Chaos Horrific. A thrashier effort compared to their other releases, Chaos Horrific is the maniacal yet precise aggression for the all the bloodthirsty fiends that consume this music.

They are indeed the “Overlords Of Violence” – Chaos Horrific slashes in at #9!

Written shortly after the conclusion of the Violence Unimagined sessions, echoes of that album exist in Chaos Horrific. "To me, this album feels sort of like a continuation of Violence Unimagined," says bassist Alex Webster.

The band have always been noted for technicality and complex songwriting, but that doesn't define where the writing process takes them. "I believe that our songwriting has progressed in a manner where every song paves its own path, whether it's a straightforward or technical song," notes guitarist Rob Barrett. "Sometimes it's a mix of both, so there's no preconceived idea that we want to be more technical. The music just sort of takes its own course."

Webster concurs, "I don't think there was any conscious effort to make things more technical, so if it wound up that way it would just be a natural result of us trying to write the heaviest songs we could."

Cannibal Corpse had no master plan, approaching each track with an open mind. "I never go into a record thinking about anything, I just let the writing flow freely with no limitations," says guitarist/producer Erik Rutan. "But this time, I knew I wanted to push the envelope a bit in a different direction than Violence Unimagined; expand the dynamics, explore new territory without departing from what Cannibal Corpse is and always shall be."