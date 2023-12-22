BravePicks 2023 - METAL CHURCH's Congregation Of Annihilation #10

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day, with countless memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

10) METAL CHURCH - Congregation Of Annihilation (Rat Pak)

Through tragedy comes triumph. The sad and shocking death of Mike Howe sent shockwaves through the metal world as Metal Church had enjoyed a resurgence since he reentered the band in 2015. Mainman and founder Kurdt Vanderhoof isn’t one to close down the doors and call it quits and the summoning of Let Us Prey, Ross The Boss vocalist Marc Lopes as the new preacher injected new life of aggression and intensity and Congregation Of Annihilation is the result of the new found attitude.

The album is a testament to the band’s perseverance and songwriting and Congregation Of Annihilation begins our top 10.

BW’s Mark Gromen loved the album and rated it an 8.5; an excerpt below:

In all honestly, there hasn't been a Metal Church album like this since the debut. Apologies to BraveWords honcho “Metal" Tim (who loves the album), but apart from "Ton Of Bricks", The Dark was something of a disappointment, all those years ago. The lovable rough edges (mostly attributable to Wayne's sometimes caustic voice) had been filed down. Little wonder he'd soon depart. Well those days are back! Just listen to Lopes' final, vicious intonations on "Children Of The Lie", leading into the subdued, jazzy bass led instrumental, that rounds out the number.

More than a little unhinged, in all the best aspects of Wayne and/or kindred spirit (pun intended) Paul Baloff (Exodus). That said, the rapid fire, staccato thrash delivery of the bass/guitar driven title track almost tries too hard. Love the tasty guitar break though.

The locomotive chug of "Pick A God And Prey" is a smiling, head wobbler, rounding the first turn. As a lifelong fan of all iterations (although partial to Wayne's tenure), actually surprised Vanderhoof can still write songs like this. So the question is, why did he wait so long? Why not do so earlier? Sure the answer has something to do with fitting the vocals. But man, come on! That said, it's not all old school speed metal and there's a few tricks up the magician's sleeve, including a meander, somewhat progressive "Me The Nothing". More akin to the theme of the late night movie, eventually ceasing with creepy, sporadic piano.