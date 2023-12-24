BravePicks 2023 - NIGHT DEMON Outsider #8

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day, with countless memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

8) NIGHT DEMON - Outsider (Century Media)

A long six years have passed, but the wait was worth it with Night Demon’s Outsider. One of the most hard-working bands in the biz, Jarvis Leatherby has steered the ship of this raucous and street-level heavy metal. On their third full-length the trio set their scope on something grander with concept album while incorporating different influences into their sound. The result is still a tried-and-true heavy metal affair with galloping rhythms and brooding atmospheres that brings the story of Outsider to life.

Night Demon impresses again and remains one of the best in the trad metal movement with Outsider taking spot #8.

BW’s Mark Gromen gave a high score of 9 to Outsider – an excerpt of his review below:

The eight song arc starts with haunting, syncopated electronic bounce and acoustic guitar (plus a bit of piano), courtesy of the pre-release single, "Prelude/Outsider". Once the title track kicks in, the whispered chorus has received a heart rejuvenating shot of adrenaline and everything bursts (back) to life. Still, amidst the staccato, punk-fueled tempo, there's echoing vocals and a general aura of (not stifling sophistication), but definite maturity. As our disaffected hero leaves home (in search of happier pastures), he journeys through the green cloud adorning the sleeve artwork, only to arrive at an alternate universe, a bizzaro world populated by the alter-egos of his father and friends. He ends up killing his doppelganger and needs to return "home" although he's followed through the portal by one of his evil "friends" who wreaks havoc before Johnny can set things right.

Life imitating art, interesting choice of character names: as the protagonist is a play on guitarist Armand John Anthony and one the friends is called Dusty (also Demon's drummer, Mr. Squires). The script is reprinted in the liner notes, but the song lyrics are not a verbatim narrative of the tale and thus can be standalone songs, devoid of the bigger picture. Cute choice of words throughout, including the descriptor "iron grip" which is the handle of bassist/founder Jarvis Leatherby's management company!