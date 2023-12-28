BraveWords Top Stories Of 2023 - #100-#80 Feat. IRON MAIDEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, AC/DC

As 2023 draws to a close, we are looking back at our top 100 most viewed stories of the year. The list features a diverse range of topics and acts from spicy quotes by outspoken musicians, album / tour announcements, concert setlists / videos, and unfortunate deaths.

Below are stories #100-#80 that holds the likes of Van Halen, Aldo Nova, AC/DC, KISS, Dolly Parton, Ted Nugent, Mötley Crüe, and more.

100) IRON MAIDEN - Setlist From First Show Of The Future Past Tour 2023 Revealed (full story)

Iron Maiden’s highly-anticipated The Future Past Tour began on May 28 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, the show promising a blend of their most recent album Senjutsu and 1986’s Somewhere In Time.

Fans were naturally curious and excited to see what songs were picked and many were elated to see “Alexander The Great” finally get its just due on the live stage.

99) TED NUGENT - Alabama Show Cancelled Due To "Social Media Backlash"; More Dates Added To US Farewell Tour (full story)

98) Why Did VAN HALEN Choose DOKKEN Over RATT On The Monsters Of Rock Tour? “Maybe They Just Didn't Want Bands To Give Them Competition,” Says Stephen Pearcy (full story)

97) HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Pay Homage To THE WHO With Live Performance Of "My Generation"; Official Video (full story)

96) DOLLY PARTON's Husband On Her First Stab At LED ZEPPELIN's "Stairway To Heaven" - "I Think That’s A Little More Like ‘Stairwell To Hell'" (full story)

95) MICK MARS Sues MÖTLEY CRÜE, Claims They Kicked Him Out And Ripped Him Off (full story)

Drama always seems to follow Mötley Crüe fans were left wondering what would become of the group after an October 2022 announcement that Mick Mars would no longer tour with the band "due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.)," but would remain a member.

In April, TMZ broke the news that Mars was suing the band and that his ousting from the band was more forceful than a mutual agreement. Mars also claimed the he was being denied money that he was owed by the band.

94) QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Kick Off The Rhapsody Tour With Sold Out Baltimore Show; Photos (full story)

93) KISS Lights Up The Empire State Building In Honour Of Their Final Shows Ever; Video (full story)

92) LOU GRAMM Performs FOREIGNER Classics On Rock Legends Cruise X; Video (full story)

91) NITA STRAUSS Covers "Cowboys From Hell" By PANTERA Live In Atlanta; Fan-Filmed Video (full story)

90) LYNYRD SKYNYRD Guitarist GARY ROSSINGTON Dead At 71 (full story)

On March 5, Gary Rossington, the last sole remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, died at the age of 71.

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today. Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does,” wrote the band in a statement.

Rossington survived the tragic 1977 plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines, as well as backup vocalist Cassie Gaines (Steve's sister), assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary, and co-pilot John Gray.

89) TED NUGENT Responds To Cancellation Of Upcoming Alabama Show - "Liars And Haters Drunk On Stupid" (full story)

88) ALDO NOVA Performs Classic Hit "Fantasy" At First Show In 32 Years; Video (full story)

The great Aldo Nova performed his first show in 32 years at the K-Days Festival in Edmonton on July 23 opening for Quiet Riot.

Nova shared a video performing his hit “Fantasy” and wrote: "My first show is under my belt, and it went incredibly well. I was really nervous during the first two songs because I hadn't been on a stage in 32 years, but after that, I felt right at home and just let the music flow. The crowd was great in Edmonton, and the fans were really welcoming and really into it. Me, Jack Frost, Dario Seixas, Ange E. Curcio and Michael T. Ross rocked, and we had a lot of fun. This Rocks with a capital R!!"

87) Cash-Strapped EAGLES Allowed DON HENLEY Only Two Takes To Record This 70s Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video) (full story)

86) EDDIE VAN HALEN Nixed DAVID LEE ROTH's Cover Song In Favour Of His Original, It Became VAN HALEN's Only #1; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video) (full story)

85) MICHAEL ANTHONY Reflects On DAVID LEE ROTH's Antics While Touring With VAN HALEN - "Our Security Guys Used To Carry A Straightjacket"; Video (full story)

During an appearance on THAT Rocks!, the YouTube series hosted by Eddie Trunk, Jim Florentine, and Dom Jamieson, bassist Michael Anthony discussed his time touring with Van Halen in the David Lee Roth-era and a story about security putting Roth in a straightjacket one night.

84) JOE WALSH Discusses His Romance With STEVIE NICKS - "I Don't Think Either Of Us Could Have Committed To A Lasting Relationship In The State That We Were In"; Video (full story)

83) TAWNY KITAEN Guitar Player Mystery Solved; Photographer MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS To Reveal All Tonight (full story)

82) ROBERT PLANT - "After JOHN BONHAM Passed Away And There Was No LED ZEPPELIN, There Had To Be A Way To Go" (full story)

81) QUIET RIOT - Initial Dates Announced For “40 Years Of Metal Health” Tour (full story)

80) AC/DC - See What The Dirty Deeds Motel Looks Like Today (full story)

In one of the more interesting pieces of the year, Canadian vlogger Mr. Thrasha visited the motel featured on the cover of the classic AC/DC album Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap. The motel is now named Hotel H-Wood and is on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.