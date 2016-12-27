BravePicks 2016 - METAL CHURCH's XI #5
December 27, 2016, 32 minutes ago
BravePicks 2016
5) METAL CHURCH - XI (Rat Pak)
What a sight for sore eyes! Singer Mike Howe was re-indoctrinated back into the Metal Church and with a lot of hype with his return, the band delivered with the excellent XI. Bow down to the Metal Church!
“Metal” Tim Henderson wrote in his review:
“But here we sit in 2016, with both Vanderhoof and Howe licking their past wounds and reuniting on XI, which emerges as the logical progression from The Human Factor. Ahhh, to be a fly on the wall when these discussions were being had, as Howe had pretty much put the music biz in his past. But upon first listen to XI, he’s certainly kept up with his chops and the internal fires have been reignited.
“It’s hard to touch the two treasured albums that put Metal Church (self-titled debut and The Dark) on the map, but XI sits proudly with Howe’s output with the band. And lead track ‘Reset’ puts it eloquently: ‘Feeling good, feeling strong, didn't think I'd last this long.’”
BravePicks 2016 Top 31
5) METAL CHURCH - XI (Rat Pak)
6) MEGADETH - Dystopia (Tradecraft/Universal)
7) DARKTHRONE - Arctic Thunder (Peaceville)
8) MESHUGGAH - The Violent Sleep Of Reason (Nuclear Blast)
9) FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - Flotsam And Jetsam (AFM Records)
10) TOMBS - All Empires Fall (Relapse)
11) THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN - Disssociation (Sumerian / Party Smasher)
12) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - Transcendence (HevyDevy)
13) WITCHERY – In His Infernal Majesty’s Service (Century Media)
14) ABBATH - S/T (Season Of Mist)
15) DARK FUNERAL - Where Shadows Forever Reign (Century Media)
16) ASPHYX - Incoming Death (Century Media)
17) GOJIRA - Magma (Roadrunner)
18) THE DEAD DAISIES - Make Some Noise (SPV / Spitfire)
19) INSAHN - Arktis. (Candlelight)
20) NAILS - You Will Never Be One Of Us (Nuclear Blast)
21) CROWBAR - The Serpent Only Lies (eOne)
22) BORKNAGAR - Winter Thrice (Century Media)
23) ENTOMBED A.D. - Dead Dawn (Century Media)
24) TREMONTI - Dust (Fret 12)
25) OPETH - Sorceress (Moderbolaget/Nuclear Blast)
26) HAMMERFALL - Built To Last (Napalm)
27) EPICA - The Holographic Principle (Nuclear Blast)
28) DARK TRANQUILLITY - Atoma (Century Media)
29) SUMERLANDS - S/T (Relapse)
30) RUNNING WILD – Rapid Foray (SPV)
31) AVANTASIA – Ghostlights (Nuclear Blast)