BravePicks 2023 - KATAKLYSM's Goliath #3

BravePicks 2023

3) KATAKLYSM - Goliath (Nuclear Blast)

Goliath was recorded at JFD Studios in Dallas, TX and Studio City, CA as well as The Cabin in Orlando, FL by J-F Dagenais, who also produced and engineered the album. For the mixing and mastering, the band returned to Chris Clancy with assistance from Colin Richardson.

The cover artwork required an image that captured the iconic battle of David versus Goliath theme that is echoed throughout the album while matching the power of the music. The band enlisted renown Berlin metal illustrator Eliran Kantor (Testament, Fleshgod Apocalypse) to create the artwork which who took the Kataklysm look and gave it a macabre filter that compliments the brooding sense of uneasiness that was felt during the writing and recording of the album.