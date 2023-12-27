BravePicks 2023 - OVERKILL's Scorched #5

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day, with countless memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

5) OVERKILL - Scorched (Nuclear Blast)

Them New Jersey bastards are back!

And they returned with a refreshed fury. Overkill has been grinding for over 40 years now and 2023 came with a renewed purpose by solidifying their thrash metal architecture with calculated assaults backed by the ever charismatic Bobby Blitz behind the mic. Their most consistent record in years, Scorched fires away with a mix of up-tempo aggressions, shaking rhythms, and some Black Sabbath inspired grooves. It's diverse, entertaining, and comes with that 'Kill edge that keeps them separated from the pack.

Overkill continues to impress and Scorched burns to #5!

BW’s Rich Catino wrote “Scorched is everything fans would want from Overkill” – an excerpt from his review below:

Scorched is everything fans would want from Overkill, but the playbook is not a copy from the ‘80s, or the modern ‘90s/2000s groove era. Ironbound kicked off the 2010's with a reinvigorated approach to thrash, remembering who they are from the ‘80s, utilizing the contemporary progression found in the post 2010 albums, while finding new ways to be creative. Like title track album opener, guitar notes, drums and bass come together building an energy before launching into the attack and mid-tempo verse. Something Overkill are good for. But then things get faster, and back to another rhythmic change with frantic guitar leads. Pre-solo slows down and the solo section even gets a little prog. An arrangement of surprises, and damn are those drums busy (love the big sound), all without losing the melody and chorus.

"Goin Home" again not a thrash riff to start that settles in the rhythm pocket right into the hook, catchy. First single "The Surgeon" a tried-and-true banger that let's everyone know Overkill still is the real deal wrecking crew. Great power and swift gallop to barn burner "Twist Of The Wick", a punchy romp to "Wicked Place" that allows room for Blitz's vocal lines to land and melodic guitar accents.