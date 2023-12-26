BravePicks 2023 - THEOCRACY's Mosaic #6

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day, with countless memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

6) THEOCRACY - Mosaic (Atomic Fire)



Holy metal!

Matt Smith’s heavenly pipes have guided the Theocracy ship for over 20 years, carving out riff-centric, inventive power metal. 2023 saw them receive their due recognition signing to a bigger label in Atomic Fire and delivering their fifth full-length – a thrashy, darker, yet inspiring ode of art in Mosaic. They have been in the best in the game for a while drawing out wondrous melodies and killer riffs by putting the “power” into power metal.

Mosaic puts the pieces together at #6.

Scribe Nick Balazs praised Mosaic as “#1 album of the year material” – an excerpt of his review:

Enlisting Taylor Washington as new lead guitarist was a huge get (check out his other band Paladin) as him and Jonathan Hinds fire on all cylinders with memorable guitar playing that hits hard with a technical thrash flair. The songwriting is intense with the only soft moment coming in the 3 minute light, atmospheric ballad “The Greatest Hope”, which becomes better on multiple listens.

And Mosaic rewards replays with different guitar/drum patterns sticking out, but the immediate hits are the shining vocal and chorus work from Smith, which uplifts and inspires, but also maintains that heavy atmosphere. The title track is the perfect power metal song with how the moving lyrics and vocals mesh with the instrumentation. “Sinsidious (The Dogs Of War)” might be the heaviest song they’ve ever done with the pummeling drum work.