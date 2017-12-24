BravePicks 2017 - COMMUNIC's Where Echoes Gather #8
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
8) COMMUNIC – Where Echoes Gather (AFM)
Welcome back! It’s been 6 years since Norwegian progressive/power act released an album and it was worth the wait with the hypnotizing Where Echoes Gather. With tracks spread out through multiple parts, the album is a journey of sprawling guitar parts, incredible vocals, and enchanting atmosphere any heavy metal fan would appreciate. An absolute must listen and one of the best of 2017
BW scribe Kelley Simms hailed the album in his review proclaiming, “…its nine conceptually-driven tracks possess a seamless mixture of prog, power and thrash metal. Soaring harmonized guitar hooks, incredibly-haunting vocals from Oddleif Stensland and a galloping, rhythmic thrust from bassist Erik Mortensen and drummer Tor Atle Andersen is what the band does best.”
BravePicks 2017 Top 30
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6)
7)
8) COMMUNIC - Where Echoes Gather (AFM)
9) STONE SOUR - Hydrograd (Roadrunner)
10) EUROPE - Walk The Earth (Hell & Back)
11) ARCH ENEMY – Will To Power (Century Media)
12) IMMOLATION - Atonement (Nuclear Blast)
13) ACCEPT - The Rise Of Chaos (Nuclear Blast)
14) PRONG - Zero Days (Steamhammer / SPV)
15) AYREON – The Source (InsideOut)
16) CANNIBAL CORPSE - Red Before Black (Metal Blade)
17) ANNIHILATOR - For The Demented (Silver Lining)
18) DECAPITATED - Anticult (Nuclear Blast)
19) GRAVE DIGGER - Healed By Metal (Napalm)
20) WITCHERY - I Am Legion (Century Media)
21) CAVALERA CONSPIRACY - Psychosis (Napalm)
22) MOONSPELL - 1755 (Napalm)
23) L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace (Frontiers)
24) SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah (Nuclear Blast)
25) JAG PANZER - The Deviant Chord (SPV)
26) GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
27) FIRESPAWN - The Reprobate (Century Media)
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)