BraveWords’ Top 66 Stories Of 2022 - #26-17

Another year of headbanging is in the books and while some artists let the music do the talking, others have a lot to say with their mouth too. Much caught the eyes of our readers in 2022 from exciting album announcements, single releases, and tours to quotes of entertainment and the unfortunate spotlighting petty squabbles between bands/members that we all love.

Here are the top viewed stories of 2022 - #26-17 featuring KISS, Van Halen, Aerosmith, and more.

26) JIMMY PAGE Explains Why He Refused To Appear On OZZY OSBOURNE's New Album - "I Will Never Be One Of Those People Who’ll Record Alone And Send Someone A File"

When Ozzy Osbourne unveiled his Patient Number 9 album and the number of guest spots on the record – he revealed he tried to get Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page to appear.

“There’s various things I’m working towards,” Page told Classic Rock. “It’s not just one thing, it’s multiple things, and I don’t want to even give a hint, because if you do… you give a one-sentence sound bite, and then if it doesn’t materialize, it’s like: ‘Why didn’t you do a solo album?’ So I don’t want to say what it is that I’ve got planned, because I don’t want to give people the chance to misinterpret it.”

Elaborating further on his refusal to join Osbourne, Page added: “I will never be one of those people who’ll record alone and send someone a file. I never went into music in the first place to do that – it was for playing together.”

See more here.

25) AEROSMITH - STEVEN TYLER "Unable To Perform," Friday's Show In Vegas Cancelled

Aerosmith frontman Steve Tyler has been embroiled in some unfortunate news lately and early December brought forth some discouraging information when the band had to cancel their Vegas shows due to Tyler being “unable to perform.”

The band said, “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform.”

Read more here.

24) MEGADETH, JUDAS PRIEST, VAN HALEN Land On SPIN's "The 50 Worst Songs By Otherwise Great Artists" List

SPIN published an interesting article titled The 50 Worst Songs By Otherwise Great Artists and the list featured Megadeth, Judas Priest, and Van Halen amongst others.

The list is harsh, but fair – especially with inclusions of Priest’s “Prisoner Of Your Eyes”, Pink Floyd’s “Seamus”, and Frank Zappa’s “Valley Girl”.

Check out more here.

23) KISS To Add Another 100 Cities To "End Of The Road" Itinerary - "The Tour Is Going So Well, And The Band Is So Strong," Says GENE SIMMONS (Audio)

The road doesn’t seem to have an end as KISS’ Gene Simmons told Chaoszine.net in June that the rock legends planned to add 100 cities to their final tour – The End Of The Road.

“The tour is going so well, and the band is so strong - every night is a really solid show, the crew is happy, everybody is happy - so we've decided to add another 100 cities before we stop. So I don't know how long that's going to take," Simmons remarked.

See the rest here.

22) AXL ROSE Joins CARRIE UNDERWOOD For Performance Of GUNS N' ROSES Classics At 2022 Stagecoach Festival; Video

In an unexpected collaboration, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose surprised audiences at the Stagecoach Festival when he joined country superstar Carrie Underwood onstage to perform GN’R classics “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City”.

More available here.

21) ANN WILSON Wrote HEART's Seething Rock Classic After Promoter Suggested She And Sister NANCY Were Lovers - "It Was The First Moment I Realized What Kind Of Business We Were In"; Video

The Professor Of Rock delivered another informative video when he sat down with Heart’s Ann Wilson as she discussed the development of the classic track “Barracuda” – spurred after a promoter suggested that her and her sister Nancy were more than just sisters.

See it here.

20) BLACKIE LAWLESS Says BILLY IDOL’s Success Was The Reason W.A.S.P. Didn’t Work With ACE FREHLEY And KISS Manager BILL AUCOIN

In an interesting and revealing conversation with Three Sides Of The Coin podcast, W.A.S.P. mainman Blackie Lawless discussed his friendship with KISS’ Ace Frehley and why W.A.S.P. didn’t work Ace and KISS manager Bill Aucoin.

Lawless: “There were two shows that we did at the Troubadour in September of 1982. On the 21st and 28th. Having known Ace for some time, I said ‘we are doing these demo tapes, and I’d like to send Bill and you one to see what you think.’ And so I did and both got back to me, and said they like them. And they came out to the second show which was the 28th. We talked for a long time after that. We actually made plans to go forward, but the thing that was making me uncomfortable was the situation that Bill had with Billy Idol at the time. Because Billy Idol’s record was tearing the charts up and I was afraid I was getting into a situation where I was not going to get the attention that a new band would need. And it wasn’t long after that that I ran into Rod Smallwood.”

Read the rest here.

19) POISON’s BRET MICHAELS Brings Photographers Back To The Pit In Miami - “Aim Your Cameras At What Matters, The Audience Behind You... And Stay Here For Longer, I’ll Pay Whatever Fine Is Needed"

Poison frontman Bret Michaels showed he was a man of the people (in this case photographers) during The Stadium Tour show in Miami.

When the photogs exited the photo pit after Poison’s second song, Michaels implored the photographers to stay. “Photographers, stop right there,” Michaels said addressing the pros leaving as they were permitted to photograph only two songs of each band instead of the customary three. “Come back and aim your cameras to the pictures that really matter, the beautiful audience in front of all us. These people here are the reason why we are still doing this after all these years, and let me tell you all, that if I wasn’t playing in this stage, if Poison wasn’t playing, I’d be in the audience watching this tour like you all are.”

Read more here.

18) LITA FORD Reveals What Really Happened The Night She Recorded Her Duet With OZZY OSBOURNE; Video

The Professor Of Rock uncovered the details behind the collaboration between Lita Ford and Ozzy when they recorded “Close My Eyes Forever” – featured on Ford’s 88’ album Lita.

See the whole article here.

17) DAVID LEE ROTH Responds To Rolling Stone Article Claiming He Called VAN HALEN Fans "Culturally Illiterate" - "I Said That Ed Was Culturally Illiterate"

In a simple case of alleged misquoting, Rolling Stone published an article in July – former music journalist Blair R. Fischer said Eddie Van Halen claimed Van Halen said fans of bands like AC/DC were “culturally illiterate.”

Roth responded with a quote to Van Halen News Desk saying that he never said anyone’s audience was culturally illiterate. Is it true or just a different kind of truth?

Check it out here.

More top stories:

#66-57

#56-47

#46-37

#36-27