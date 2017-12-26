BravePicks 2017 - THRESHOLD's Legends Of The Shires #6
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
BravePicks 2017
6) THRESHOLD – Legends Of The Shires (Nuclear Blast)
UK progressive metal masters Threshold never cease to write interesting, moving transitions and quality songs to fill-up your headspace. Legends Of The Shires is no different as the Brits bring a two disc special with their 11th album and incredibly haven’t lost a step. With Legends Of The Shires, former singer Glynn Morgan returned to the fold to replace Damian Wilson. A blast from the past indeed but this is no nostalgia trip; Legends Of The Shires lives up to its mythical name.
BW scribe Rich Catino gave the album a perfect score in his review saying, “It’s always a pleasurable experience listening to a Threshold album. A 10/10 is an easy call when you have flawless craftsmanship and artistic direction because of a loose formula. Sure to make my end of year list in the Top 10.”
BravePicks 2017 Top 30
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6) THRESHOLD - Legends Of The Shires (Nuclear Blast)
7) WEDNESDAY 13 - Condolences (Nuclear Blast)
8) COMMUNIC - Where Echoes Gather (AFM)
9) STONE SOUR - Hydrograd (Roadrunner)
10) EUROPE - Walk The Earth (Hell & Back)
11) ARCH ENEMY – Will To Power (Century Media)
12) IMMOLATION - Atonement (Nuclear Blast)
13) ACCEPT - The Rise Of Chaos (Nuclear Blast)
14) PRONG - Zero Days (Steamhammer / SPV)
15) AYREON – The Source (InsideOut)
16) CANNIBAL CORPSE - Red Before Black (Metal Blade)
17) ANNIHILATOR - For The Demented (Silver Lining)
18) DECAPITATED - Anticult (Nuclear Blast)
19) GRAVE DIGGER - Healed By Metal (Napalm)
20) WITCHERY - I Am Legion (Century Media)
21) CAVALERA CONSPIRACY - Psychosis (Napalm)
22) MOONSPELL - 1755 (Napalm)
23) L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace (Frontiers)
24) SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah (Nuclear Blast)
25) JAG PANZER - The Deviant Chord (SPV)
26) GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
27) FIRESPAWN - The Reprobate (Century Media)
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)