BraveWords’ Top 66 Stories Of 2022 - #16-7

Another year of headbanging is in the books and while some artists let the music do the talking, others have a lot to say with their mouth too. Much caught the eyes of our readers in 2022 from exciting album announcements, single releases, and tours to quotes of entertainment and the unfortunate spotlighting petty squabbles between bands/members that we all love.

Here are the top viewed stories of 2022 - #16-7 dominated by Mötley Crüe and Ozzy Osbourne.

16) MÖTLEY CRÜE Issues Official Statement On The Retirement Of Guitarist MICK MARS - "JOHN 5 Has Agreed To Come On Board And Join Us Moving Forward"

October brought surprising news that Mötley Crüe would move forward with Rob Zombie’s John 5 at guitar with Mick Mars announcing his retirement.

The Crüe said in a statement: "While change is never easy, we accept Mick's decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health. We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace.”

15) Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED - "JAMES HETFIELD And LARS ULRICH Were The Original Garage Rock Duo"

In an interview with Metal Hammer, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted gave his take on …And Justice For All and the various fan remixes that have been made adding Newsted’s bass back in it.

Newsted: "I love people’s enthusiasm, their determination, their love and their appreciation. If the Justice album had been mixed like a regular record, we wouldn’t be talking about it to this day. But because that isn’t the case – and I don’t necessarily think that’s that big a deal – we’re still talking about it all these years later.

“I don’t even think they realised, in their drunken stupor, what they were doing, but they made the best garage band album ever. Black Keys, White Stripes, whatever power duo, garage rock stuff you wanna mention, James and Lars were the original garage rock duo, as far as that goes.”

14) OZZY OSBOURNE - NBC Cuts NFL Halftime Show Broadcast After 10 Seconds; Fan-Filmed Video Available

After much hype for the Ozzman performing at the NFL halftime show of the Los Angeles home opener, NBC aired a whole ten seconds of Ozzy’s two song performance.

13) Late AC/DC Singer BON SCOTT's Family Tried To Talk To Him About His Out Of Control Drinking Prior To His Death

Daily Mail reported in May that Bon Scott’s younger brother Derek was going to talk about the late AC/DC frontman in an interview for Australian Story.

Derek revealed his family had tried to speak to his brother about his out of control drinking. Derek explained that their mother, Isa, had spoken to Bon about his excessive drinking in the lead up to his death from acute alcohol poisoning in 1980. He added that his famous brother - who died aged just 33 - "never worried about tomorrow", always believing that "tomorrow is another day".

12) MÖTLEY CRÜE Fan Falls From Upper Level At Indianapolis Concert, Rushed To Hospital; Video

In scary news from this past summer’s The Stadium Tour, a fan was lying motionless on the ground after apparently falling from the upper level during Mötley Crüe's performance at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN on August 16.

Says TMZ: "TMZ has obtained video of people at the show gathered around the man and tending to him as the legendary '80s rock band was belting out their classic, 'Looks That Kill'. A witness told us there was a puddle of blood around the victim.”

11) New MÖTLEY CRÜE Band Photo Revealed

After the announcement of John 5 entering the fold to replace the retiring Mick Mars, Mötley Crüe unveiled their first new band photo with the new lineup in mid-November.

Singer Vince Neil said on Twitter, “Cool pic! New Crue!”

10) OZZY OSBOURNE Shares His VAN HALEN Memories - "Eddie Was Such A Great Guy... But DAVID LEE ROTH, He's Lost A Couple Of Nuts And Bolts"

Ozzy shared memories of Van Halen in an interview with Revolver remarking on how great Eddie Van Halen while frontman David Lee Roth was a little bit off his rocker.

"Eddie was such a great guy," says Ozzy. "They came to our local pub and it was good fun. But David Lee Roth, he's lost a couple of nuts and bolts. When you meet him, it's like, 'What's wrong with him?' He's like somewhere else, you know?"

9) OZZY OSBOURNE - "I Don’t Want To Drink, Smoke Tobacco, Take Drugs Today, So Today’s Going To Be Okay"

Ozzy spoke to Classic Rock in May about his sobriety and health.

When asked if he was sober, he responded: "I don’t know. I hope so. I take it one day at a time. If I drink, I’ll drink. But I don’t want to drink today. I don’t want to smoke tobacco today. I don’t want to take drugs today. So today’s going to be okay, I suppose. I don’t know about tomorrow."

8) DAVID CROSBY - "I Don't Have A Relationship With NEIL YOUNG Or GRAHAM NASH At All... I Still Really Love STEPHEN STILLS"

While Crosby, Stills, And Nash and the other formation with Neil Young are classic bands, David Crosby told Songfacts that he isn’t friendly with his former bandmates except for Stephen Stills.

Crosby: "I don't have a relationship with Neil or Graham at all. I haven't spoken to either one of them in two years. I still really love Stephen Stills. I just can't help it. There's something about his music, something about the way he plays that just thrills me. It always has. But I don't get along well with Neil or Graham, either one. So that's that."

7) MÖTLEY CRÜE – Guitarist MICK MARS Retires From Touring

The October-November period was crazy in the Crüe camp with guitarist Mick Mars announcing his retirement from touring and the addition of John 5 to replace him. It was a whirlwind of events from a famous band that always seems to make headlines.

On October 26 came the official statement from Mars’ representative stating his retirement.

“Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), he will no longer be able to tour with the band. Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine.”

