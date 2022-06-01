BraveWords’ Top 66 Stories Of 2022 - #6-1

Another year of headbanging is in the books and while some artists let the music do the talking, others have a lot to say with their mouth too. Much caught the eyes of our readers in 2022 from exciting album announcements, single releases, and tours to quotes of entertainment and the unfortunate spotlighting petty squabbles between bands/members that we all love.

Here are the top viewed stories of 2022 - #6-1 with Ozzy Osbourne, KISS, Metallica, and more.

6) SHARON OSBOURNE Provides Update On OZZY’s Health – “He’s Got One More Operation…”

In the first half of 2022, Ozzy was going through a gauntlet of health issues – naturally with fans wondering what was going on with him- these updates gained a lot of traction.

On an appearance on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show Uncensored, Sharon provided an update on Ozzy’s health stating, “He’s doing okay. He sends you his love. He’s got one more operation left to do and then he’s dying to come back home.”

5) LED ZEPPELIN Wrote This Song As A Joke And It Turned Them Into The Gods Of Rock; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

The Professor Of Rock once again brought forth an intriguing video documenting the creation of one Led Zeppelin’s most popular songs “Immigrant Song” and how it was originally written as a joke.

4) Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES - "Blackie Could Have Helped To Pay For Some Of My Treatment... He Didn't, But Nikki Sixx Did"; Video

It’s sad to see two guys who made a lot of great music together not being nice to each other. Speaking to Canada’s The Metal Voice, guitarist Chris Holmes spoke how his former W.A.S.P. bandmate Blackie Lawless didn’t give any support when Holmes was battling cancer.

"Blackie could have helped to pay for some of my treatment... he didn't, but Nikki Sixx did. Nikki Sixx he gave me a lot of money, he was the first one he gave over 500 bucks. I love the guy for it, thank you Nikki.”

3) KISS - Fan-Filmed Footage Of Complete Soundcheck From Hartford, Featuring GENE SIMMONS In A Robe

The KISS Army got more than they bargained for when Gene Simmons completed the band’s soundcheck adorned in a bathrobe in Hartford, CT.

2) RUSH’s Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson - "We Recently Went Out To Dinner And We Looked At Each Other And We Did A High Five”

Rush’s Geddy Lee spoke to Classic Rock about his career highlights during the 20-plus year of Classic Rock’s lifetime.

When asked if Lee was still close with guitarist Alex Lifeson, Lee responded, “We recently went out to dinner, just the two of us, and we sat down, looked at each other and we did a high five. And it was just like I was sixteen again, driving my mother’s car with Al next to me. We were laughing in seconds. I don’t have another friend like that in my life. That’ll never change."

1) JASON NEWSTED Says He "Never" Listened To A METALLICA Album After He Left The Band - "No Disrespect, But I Didn’t Get It"

For the top viewed story of 2022 – it was Jason Newsted revealing he hadn’t listened to his former band since he left Metallica in 2001.

Asked by Louder when was the last time he listened to a Metallica album that came out after he left the band, Newsted replies: "Never. I heard the one where they made the video in prison [St. Anger]. I heard one song with my dad while we were riding in the car in Michigan, because the radio is still pretty wed to Metallica, and it went on for fucking ever. It was eight minutes on the radio, and I went, ‘What the fuck are they doing?’ No disrespect, but I didn’t get it.

"It was maybe harking back to the longer songs and the aggression and the tempo. And that stuff takes a lot of energy to play, and with James going up and down the fretboard like that, no one can touch it. I have a lot of respect for that thing, but I am quite a distance away from that type of music now.”

