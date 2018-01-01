OVERKILL Is BravePick #1 For 2017!

The Mean Green Killing Machine! The best of the old-school thrashers Overkill warmed the icy winter of 2017 with The Grinding Wheel. Grinding on with their 18th full-length album, Overkill has continued with the purpose that was catapulted with 2010’s Ironbound – no-nonsense, in-your-face thrash! With Bobby Blitz’s whisky-soaked voice and DD Verni’s bass rhythms, The Grinding Wheel steers a crash-course of manic monsters. The undisputed #1 album of BravePicks 2017 – The Grinding Wheel!

The ever upbeat Blitz told BW in a feature piece, “We're in this thing to win. I'm competitive. I'm a sports fan. Every night, we go out to win. We might not win every time, but it's never gonna be easy. People ask me about politics, but I don't feel qualified to comment. As we get older, we get more introspective because the one thing I truly feel qualified to speak about, is Overkill. I've known this longer than I've known my wife!”

Scribe Carl Begai praised the ‘Kill in his review stating, “…the fact The Grinding Wheel is on par with (and in some cases superior to) its Ironbound, The Electric Age and White Devil Armory predecessors. Simply put, it's a modern day Overkill album with all old school requirements in place. There is no room nor reason for disappointment. Along with Death Angel, Overkill remain one of the most volatile thrash bands around and show no signs of slowing down.”