OVERKILL Is BravePick #1 For 2017!
January 1, 2018, 3 hours ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is over and now it's time to celebrate the official BravePick Of 2017 as voted on by our devout scribes! Drum roll please! Are you ready to say hello from the gutter?!
BravePicks 2017
1) OVERKILL – The Grinding Wheel (Nuclear Blast)
The Mean Green Killing Machine! The best of the old-school thrashers Overkill warmed the icy winter of 2017 with The Grinding Wheel. Grinding on with their 18th full-length album, Overkill has continued with the purpose that was catapulted with 2010’s Ironbound – no-nonsense, in-your-face thrash! With Bobby Blitz’s whisky-soaked voice and DD Verni’s bass rhythms, The Grinding Wheel steers a crash-course of manic monsters. The undisputed #1 album of BravePicks 2017 – The Grinding Wheel!
The ever upbeat Blitz told BW in a feature piece, “We're in this thing to win. I'm competitive. I'm a sports fan. Every night, we go out to win. We might not win every time, but it's never gonna be easy. People ask me about politics, but I don't feel qualified to comment. As we get older, we get more introspective because the one thing I truly feel qualified to speak about, is Overkill. I've known this longer than I've known my wife!”
Scribe Carl Begai praised the ‘Kill in his review stating, “…the fact The Grinding Wheel is on par with (and in some cases superior to) its Ironbound, The Electric Age and White Devil Armory predecessors. Simply put, it's a modern day Overkill album with all old school requirements in place. There is no room nor reason for disappointment. Along with Death Angel, Overkill remain one of the most volatile thrash bands around and show no signs of slowing down.”
BravePicks 2017 Top 30
1) OVERKILL - The Grinding Wheel (Nuclear Blast)
2) ICED EARTH - Incorruptible (Century Media)
3) KREATOR - Gods Of Violence (Nuclear Blast)
4) ENSLAVED - E (Nuclear Blast)
5) OBITUARY - Obituary (Relapse)
6) THRESHOLD - Legends Of The Shires (Nuclear Blast)
7) WEDNESDAY 13 - Condolences (Nuclear Blast)
8) COMMUNIC - Where Echoes Gather (AFM)
9) STONE SOUR - Hydrograd (Roadrunner)
10) EUROPE - Walk The Earth (Hell & Back)
11) ARCH ENEMY – Will To Power (Century Media)
12) IMMOLATION - Atonement (Nuclear Blast)
13) ACCEPT - The Rise Of Chaos (Nuclear Blast)
14) PRONG - Zero Days (Steamhammer / SPV)
15) AYREON – The Source (InsideOut)
16) CANNIBAL CORPSE - Red Before Black (Metal Blade)
17) ANNIHILATOR - For The Demented (Silver Lining)
18) DECAPITATED - Anticult (Nuclear Blast)
19) GRAVE DIGGER - Healed By Metal (Napalm)
20) WITCHERY - I Am Legion (Century Media)
21) CAVALERA CONSPIRACY - Psychosis (Napalm)
22) MOONSPELL - 1755 (Napalm)
23) L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace (Frontiers)
24) SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah (Nuclear Blast)
25) JAG PANZER - The Deviant Chord (SPV)
26) GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
27) FIRESPAWN - The Reprobate (Century Media)
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)